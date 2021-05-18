Queen Elizabeth looses her all three closest confidants: They're dead

Queen Elizabeth has now lost all three of her closest confidants with the death of husband Prince Philip last month, according to a royal author.



The three people the Queen had trusted the most during her reign are now dead, a royal author has claimed.

According to royal biographer Matthew Dennison the monarch's closest confidants were Princess Margaret, her mother and Prince Philip.

"In her long role as monarch, the Queen has probably trusted fully just three people: her mother, her sister and her husband, a trio to whom she was closer than any of her children or friends," Mr Dennison writes in his new book, The Queen, the Sun reports.



Her Majesty shared a closer bond with the three than any of her children or friends, the writer has said.

The Queen lost her sister Princess Margaret and her mother within a month and a half of one another in 2002, while Phillip died on April 9 this year.