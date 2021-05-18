Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin actor wants fans to donate money for children with autism

Turkish actor Burak Hakki, who portrayed Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Tuesday requested his fans to donate money for children with autism.

Burak took to Instagram to share that he would celebrate his birthday on May 23 and "the best gift" his fans can give him on this occasion would be donations for children with autism.

Burak Hakkı is a famous Turkish actor who is followed by thousands of people on social media.

Fans start hearing about the Sultan in the first season of the show but the Seljuk ruler finally appears in season four.





