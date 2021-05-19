Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen loses out on major Bloomingdale’s deal after bullying scandal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Chrissy Teigen loses out on major Bloomingdale’s deal after bullying scandal 

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen’s repute is going down the drain as she loses out on major deals.

According to a report by Page Six, Bloomingdale’s ended a deal with the former Victoria Secret Angel just before it was about to close, over the cyberbullying allegations that have been placed against her.

Moreover, Macy’s also dropped Teigen’s cookware line called “Cravings by Chrissy” after model Courtney Stodden revealed she had asked them to kill themselves in a private exchange on Twitter when they were 16.

An insider at the department store said, per the outlet: “They pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it.”

Speaking to The Daily Beast in a recent interview, Stodden had said that Teigen publicly said things like “I hate you,” “my Friday fantasy: you. Dirt nap” and “go. To sleep. forever.”

They also revealed that in a private message sent to her, she had told them: “I can’t wait for you to die.”

Teigen apologized for the entire scandal last week on Twitter, and wrote: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past [expletive] in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

“I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Stone calls 'childhood crush' Leonardo DiCaprio love of her life

Emma Stone calls 'childhood crush' Leonardo DiCaprio love of her life
Priyanka Chopra's 'Text For You' co-star Sam Heughan swoons over her

Priyanka Chopra's 'Text For You' co-star Sam Heughan swoons over her

Prince Harry to 'absolutely join' royal famiy at Princess Diana's statue unveiling

Prince Harry to 'absolutely join' royal famiy at Princess Diana's statue unveiling

Ramy Youssef pens touching story of a Palestinian girl offering help to Flint residents

Ramy Youssef pens touching story of a Palestinian girl offering help to Flint residents

Ryan Eggold calls for aid for Palestine after Israeli attacks

Ryan Eggold calls for aid for Palestine after Israeli attacks

John Oliver rails at Israel for ‘war crimes’ and ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians

John Oliver rails at Israel for ‘war crimes’ and ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians

US actor Charles Grodin dead at 86

US actor Charles Grodin dead at 86
Hannah Montana star reveals her reason for quitting Disney show

Hannah Montana star reveals her reason for quitting Disney show
Emma Stone reveals most surreal moment of her life

Emma Stone reveals most surreal moment of her life
Kylie Jenner amazes fans with her steamy fashion shoot

Kylie Jenner amazes fans with her steamy fashion shoot
Netflix drops trailer of Liam Neeson-starrer The Ice Road

Netflix drops trailer of Liam Neeson-starrer The Ice Road
Meghan Markle brutally mocked by comedians during a show

Meghan Markle brutally mocked by comedians during a show

Latest

view all