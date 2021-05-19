Priyanka Chopra's 'Text For You' co-star Sam Heughan swoons over her

Sam Heughan, who is shooting for film 'Text For You' with Priyanka Chopra, said he is in awe of her

Priyanka Chopra's co-star Sam Heughan could not help but heaps praises on her.



Sam, who is shooting for film Text For You with Pee Cee, said that he is in awe of the global icon.



While speaking to ET Canada, the actor revealed, "I’m such in awe of her! She’s so beautiful, so wonderful... such a good human being.”



Meanwhile, Pee Cee plays the role of a widow in the movie who finds it hard to deal with the loss of her husband.

In her grief, she keeps texting on the husband’s phone to relieve her pain, and one day she gets a reply.

The reply comes from Sam Heughan’s character, who is facing a similar situation in life and hence they both come together.