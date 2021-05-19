Kate Middleton promotes her new project in latest video

Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton on Monday shared a new video on the recently launched "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" official YouTube channel.

The video titled 'Forever Holding Hands' introduces the third of a series of telephone calls that The Duchess held with participants from the Hold Still project.

Spearheaded by The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, Hold Still is an ambitious community project to create a unique collective portrait of the UK during lockdown.

The video has been viewed by more than 90,000 thousands times within two days and liked by more than 9,000 people on YouTube.


