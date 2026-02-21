Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon land in Greece for new big venture

Brad Pitt was spotted on the Greek island of Hydra this week, stepping into his next leading role – and arriving hand-in-hand (and luggage-in-hand) with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The 62-year-old Oscar winner is in Greece filming The Riders, an adaptation of Tim Winton’s novel, directed by Edward Berger.

According to a synopsis from Simon & Schuster, the story follows a couple who buy “an old farmhouse which stands in the shadow of a castle” in Ireland.

"While Scully spends weeks alone renovating the old house, Jennifer returns to Australia to liquidate their assets," the synopsis reads.

"When Scully arrives at Shannon Airport to pick up Jennifer and their 7-year-old daughter, Billie, it is Billie who emerges — alone. There is no note, no explanation, not so much as a word from Jennifer, and the shock has left Billie speechless. In that instant, Scully's life falls to pieces."

Drama? Plenty.

Off-screen Pitt and de Ramon seem far less complicated. The pair first sparked romance buzz at a Bono concert in 2022 and have since gone from low-key dates to red carpet debuts – including the Venice International Film Festival.

A source privately told People magazine the two are “fully living together” and simply “great together.”

Pitt’s upcoming slate is just as stacked: his racing F1 is up for four awards at the 2026 Oscars, and he’ll reprise Cliff Booth in a Netflix spinoff of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood directed by David Fincher.