Kerry Katona shares sweet PDA filled moment with boyfriend on romantic stroll

Kerry Katona was caught in a rare, PDA filled moment with her toyboy boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione, after reports of an altercation between him and Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 45, and her 33 year-old beau were spotted together for the first time since claims Lee 'punched' Paolo after a heated argument in Dubai, allegations Katie later denied.

The pair shared a kiss, as they locked in a sweet moment and were seen laughing and chatting with each other.

As for Kerry's style, the reality star was wrapped in a black coat which she wore over a light grey hoodie with matching tracksuit bottoms.

Meanwhile, Paolo cut a casual figure in a black jacket and grey slim-fitting jeans.

The 45-year-old Kerry and her 33-year-old toyboy beau had jetted off to the UAE for a Valentine's Day trip, where they met Katie and her new husband.

It was later reported that the Atomic Kitten star's boyfriend Paolo Margaglione, flew home after just 14 hours following the alleged altercation.

The punch-up reportedly occurred when Paolo believed Lee was speaking to Katie in an 'aggressive manner'.

However, later Katie denied the reports and said that Kerry and Paolo would be 'special guests' at her second wedding back in the UK - despite claims that Lee is banned from leaving the UAE.

Meanwhile, domestic abuse charity Woman's Trust have confirmed that it has parted ways with the TV personality in a statement.