Gordon Ramsay shares pride in daughter Tilly's culinary journey

Being Gordon Ramsay gave fans closer look at his life, showing both the highs and lows of work

Gordon Ramsay was moved to tears in an emotional moment with his daughter Tilly as she bought her first set of chef whites.

The heartfelt moment was captured during the celebrity chef's appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, where he spoked about his new Netflix series, Being Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon, 59, was joined on the sofa by Charli xcx, actors Benicio del Toro and Jennifer Garner while Foo Fighters gave a performance.

As the group watched one scene from his show, where Gordon is seen helping Tilly pick out her first chef whites, he shared his opinions on the 'nepo baby' branding.

Gushing over Tilly's cheffing skills, Gordon appeared emotional as he recalled how she went of to to cookery school in Cork before returning to London to work with him - but insisted: 'I always say, I'm not a big fan of that Nepo stuff.'

Gordon replied: 'Just finished. Yeah, she didn't want to work in any my restaurants, sadly. So she went off to Ballymaloe [in County Cork]. Graham then showed the clip of Tilly getting her first chef whites in the documentary after completing her cookery course.

Gordon was seen getting emotional as Tilly tried on the chef whites and he showed her how to button them up.

Speaking of his pride on the red couch, Gordon said: 'I always say, I'm not a big fan of that Nepo stuff. I always said from day one, find your passion, understand your worth, and don't follow. Create your own individuality.

'So from a police officer to a Royal Marine Commando to a chef and to Holly in fashion, they have found their true passion.

