Mark Wright puts savings aside for his daughter Palma's future

Mark Wright prefers golf and Bootcamp classes over extravagance

Mark Wright has confessed that he is not quite sure how much he earned last year, revealing that he has 'never been extravagant.'

The TV personality, 39, who has a reported net worth of £13,851,512, became an overnight sensation after finding fame on TOWIE in 2010.

He featured prominently in the first three series as a main cast member before leaving the reality show in October 2011, later making occasional cameo appearances in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Currently, Mark hosts a radio show on Heart FM alongside his pal Olly Murs. He shares a sprawling Essex mansion with his wife, Michelle Keegan, 38.

Despite his various business ventures, Mark confessed in a candid interview that he doesn't actually know how much he earned last year, because he leaves his finances entirely in the hands of his accountant.

Speaking to The Times, he said: 'I don't actually know, because my accountant deals with all of that. I just do it job by job. I put my money into a savings account, which I don’t ever touch.'

He continued: 'Over the years my earnings have been up and down, but they’ve always been in the same ballpark. They’ve never really gone too high or dropped too low and ever since (TOWIE) it’s been a comfortable wage.'

When asked whether he is a saver or a spender, Mark admitted he has 'never been extravagant' - aside from one flashy purchase when he first found fame.

He said: 'I was a 23-year-old lad, so I bought myself a nice sports car, but I only kept it for a year as the insurance was expensive and I didn’t really want to be flash.'

The presenter also shared that he does not believe in splashing out on designer clothes or buying bottles of champagne in clubs. Instead, he prefers spending his money on golf, Barry's Bootcamp classes and putting savings aside for his daughter Palma's future.

The interview comes after Mark shared sweet Instagram snaps with his baby daughter Palma, earlier this month.