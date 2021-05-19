Prince William, Prince Harry relationship hit with another blow

As Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to unite for the statue unveiling ceremony of their mother Princess Diana, the two may have hit another bump on the road of their rocky relationship.

The dent in their relationship is said to have come as a result of the Duke of Sussex’s new mental health documentary titled The Me You Can’t See.

In the trailer it showed his 12-year-old self attending his mother Princess Diana’s funeral, indicating that he may be looking to delve deeper in his personal struggles with his mother’s death.

However, this may irk his brother as the two had discussed about their mother in a documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy and the Duke of Cambridge particularly said that they would not be speaking about so openly ever again.

“We’ve never actually spoken so publicly about her, but we felt that this was the right time to do it."

“We won’t be doing this again — we won’t speak as openly or publicly about her again, because we feel hopefully this film will provide the other side from close family friends you might not have heard before, from those who knew her best and from those who want to protect her memory and want to remind people of the person that she was.”