Cara Delevigne recreates ‘Friends’ dress at show’s reunion special

American supermodel Cara Delevigne made a cameo appearance on the much-anticipated Friends reunion special.

The fashion icon had recreated an iconic look from the show—Rachel Green’s infamous wardrobe malfunction of the bridesmaid dress—turning it into an extremely high-fashion attire that dropped jaws.

Delevigne, 28, set ablaze the runway on set of the HBO Max special and rocked the puffy pink bridesmaid dress.

Earlier on Wednesday, the iconic sitcom dropped a trailer of the reunion episode, unleashing a wave of euphoria amongst fans.