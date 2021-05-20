Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry's army pal weighs in on royal lineage: 'He was never royal'

One of Prince Harry’s pals from the Army recently weighed in on the royal’s royal title and admitted he never really saw him as a member of the royal family.

The Duke’s brother-in-arms got candid during an interview with The Mirror and shed light on Prince Harry’s personality during his days in the service.

He was quoted saying, “I never saw Harry as a member of the Royal Family but as a soldier and officer. I really got to see the Harry people haven't seen. That's how we bonded.”

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s army background, he served nearly 10 years in the army with two tours to Afghanistan and before his retirement, climbed to the rank of Captain. 

