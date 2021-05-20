Can't connect right now! retry
Angelina Jolie buzzing with bees for new campaign

Angelina Jolie’s latest project is putting bees on the spotlight.

The star, in collaboration with National Geographic, was snapped with bees all over her for World Bee Day.

The purpose of the shoot was to speak about the importance of protecting bees as she urged on everyone to play their part. 

"With so much we are worried about around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed with bad news and the reality of what is collapsing, this is one that we can manage," she said.

"We can certainly all step in and do our part."

"I don't think a lot of people know what damage they're doing. A lot of people are just trying to get through their day," she added. 

"They want to do good. They don't want to be destructive. They don't know which thing to buy. They don't know which thing to use. So I think part of this is wanting to help it be simple for everybody, because I need that."

"I have six kids and a lot happening and I don't know how to be the 'perfect' anything. And so if we can help each other to say, 'This is a way forward, simple, and this is something you can do with your kids.' "

Take a look:



