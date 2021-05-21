Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle reacts to inquiry into Diana's BBC interview

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Charles Spencer, the brother of late Princess Diana and uncle of Prince Harry and Prince William, on Thursday took to Twitter to share his reaction on BBC inquiry into  Panorama scandal.

Spencer praised TV journalist Andy Webb for his tireless efforts in bringing the Bashir-Panorama-BBC scandal to light as he reacted to the findings of an inquiry into the infamous interview.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I’d like to thank the TV journalist Andy Webb for his tireless professionalism in bringing the Bashir-Panorama-BBC scandal to light. If he hadn’t have pursued this story for well over a decade, and shared his findings with me last October, today’s findings wouldn’t have surfaced".

An inquiry into how the BBC secured the 1995 interview with Britain's Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage concluded on Thursday that the journalist involved had acted deceitfully.

The BBC set up the investigation, headed by former senior Court judge John Dyson, in November following allegations from Diana's brother Charles Spencer that forged documents and "other deceit" were used to trick him to introduce Diana to journalist Martin Bashir.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’

Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’
Expert says no sign of reconciliation in Royal Family after Prince Harry's remarks

Expert says no sign of reconciliation in Royal Family after Prince Harry's remarks
Archie's first words made me really sad, reveals Prince Harry

Archie's first words made me really sad, reveals Prince Harry
BBC under pressure over Diana interview after Prince William and Harry launch scathing attack

BBC under pressure over Diana interview after Prince William and Harry launch scathing attack
Prince Harry reveals what stopped Meghan Markle to act on suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry reveals what stopped Meghan Markle to act on suicidal thoughts
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian feud over nanny

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian feud over nanny
Karlie Kloss gives rare insight on life as new mom

Karlie Kloss gives rare insight on life as new mom
Olivia Rodrigo unveils live performance version of ‘Enough For You’

Olivia Rodrigo unveils live performance version of ‘Enough For You’
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on the inspiration behind ‘Sour’

Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on the inspiration behind ‘Sour’
Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘slip of tongue’ on theraphy claims

Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘slip of tongue’ on theraphy claims
Naomi Campbell’s dreams of motherhood revealed: source

Naomi Campbell’s dreams of motherhood revealed: source

Latest

view all