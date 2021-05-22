Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 22 2021
Prince Harry seen undergoing EMDR to treat PTSD after Diana’s death

Saturday May 22, 2021

Prince Harry was seen undergoing EMDR therapy for his PTSD from his mother Princess Diana’s death.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) psychotherapy technique that he used to relive the trauma following the death of his mother.

He told Winfrey during Apply TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See: “EMDR is always something that I wanted to try and that was one of the varieties of different forms of healing or curing that I was willing to experiment with, and I never would have been open to that had I not put in the work and the therapy that I’ve done over the years.”

The prince showed viewers that the technique helped him tackle the feeling of being “hunted” and “helpless” during his session with UK-based psychotherapist Sanja Oakley.

“Happens every time. I can’t remember the first time it happened, I can just remember the feeling, anxiety, like a hollow empty feeling almost of nervousness, is it fear? Everything feels tense,” he said.

He revealed that he has undergone therapy for five years now.

“Well, so how do I fix this? And it was a case of needing to go back to the past, go back to the point of trauma, deal with it, process it and then move forward,” he said.

