Prince Harry slams royal family for ‘smearing’ Meghan Markle’s name

Prince Harry recently made another claim against the royal family, and admitted they attempted to ‘smear’ Meghan Markle’s name ahead of her Oprah interview.

The entire claim was brought forward by the former royal in an interview on Apple TV+’s The Me You Can’t See.

There he touched upon how ‘distraught’ Meghan Markle was ahead of the Oprah interview.

“Before the Oprah interview had aired, because of their headlines and that combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her [Meghan] crying in her pillow - because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much. That’s heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried and she cried and she cried.”

It was at that time Prince Harry and Meghan had a conversation about suicide and spoke about the “practicalities of how she was going to end her life.”

At one point he even felt “somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it” since Harry was “really angry with myself that we're stuck in this situation”.

“I was ashamed that it got this bad. I was ashamed to go to my family because ,to be honest with you ,like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to, I know that I'm not going to get from my family what I need.”

“History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn't white. And now look what's happened.”

“It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry.”