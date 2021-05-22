Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana

Prince Harry recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the haunting memories of his beloved mother Princess Diana he still carries to this day.

He got candid during his Apple TV+ documentary titled The Me You Can’t See.

There he admitted, “I always wanted to be normal as opposed to Prince Harry just being Harry. It was a puzzling life. But unfortunately when I think about my mum, the first thing that comes to mind is always the same one over and over again.”

“Strapped in the car, seat belt across with my brother in the car as well and mother driving and being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on. She was always unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection.”

“One of the feelings that come up with me always is feeling helpless. Being too young, being a guy but being too young to help a woman, in this case, your mother. This happened every single day. Every single day until the day that she died.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report
Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo
Billie Eilish's world tour tickets to go on sale next week

Billie Eilish's world tour tickets to go on sale next week

Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death
Kim Kardashian unveils son Saint’s covid-19 diagnosis

Kim Kardashian unveils son Saint’s covid-19 diagnosis
Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship

Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship
Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'
Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'

Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'
Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online

Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online
Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge

Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge
Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage

Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage

Latest

view all