Netflix's Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor basks under drama glory

English actress Phoebe Dynevor expressed her excitement for performing in a huge Netflix hit drama series Bridgerton. However, when she started her role in the period drama, the 26-year-old had no idea that it was going to be so popular.

“I had no idea what we were filming and I just worked my butt off and hoped for the best,” the actress said during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast on May 20.

“I remember, [co-star] Johnny Bailey and I having conversations where we were like, ‘What is this? Are people gonna get what we’re trying to do?’ Because it just feels so strange. And luckily, they did.”



She plays Daphne Bridgerton who is head over heels in romance with Simon, the Duke of Hastings played by Regé-Jean Page.



Through the production of season 1, it was hard for Phoebe Dynevor to think what the audience would make of the series.

“I remember shooting the last scene in episode 1 where Regé and I have, like, our first dance together. And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this feels kind of special,’” she said.

“There were, like, fireworks going off behind us and it was, like, really romantic music. It felt like a really special moment, but you never know if it’s going to come out on camera and the audience is going to feel that buzz, too. It’s hard to tell."

Phoebe Dynevor said she has returned for Season 2 which started filming in April. She is happy to meet all the star cast. “I cannot wait to get back and see them all,” she said.