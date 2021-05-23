Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Netflix's Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor basks under drama glory

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

English actress Phoebe Dynevor expressed her excitement for performing in a huge Netflix hit drama series Bridgerton. However, when she started her role in the period drama, the 26-year-old had no idea that it was going to be so popular.

“I had no idea what we were filming and I just worked my butt off and hoped for the best,” the actress said during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast on May 20. 

“I remember, [co-star] Johnny Bailey and I having conversations where we were like, ‘What is this? Are people gonna get what we’re trying to do?’ Because it just feels so strange. And luckily, they did.”

She plays Daphne Bridgerton who is head over heels in romance with Simon, the Duke of Hastings played by Regé-Jean Page.

Through the production of season 1, it was hard for Phoebe Dynevor to think what the audience would make of the series. 

“I remember shooting the last scene in episode 1 where Regé and I have, like, our first dance together. And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this feels kind of special,’” she said.

“There were, like, fireworks going off behind us and it was, like, really romantic music. It felt like a really special moment, but you never know if it’s going to come out on camera and the audience is going to feel that buzz, too. It’s hard to tell."

Phoebe Dynevor said she has returned for Season 2 which started filming in April. She is happy to meet all the star cast. “I cannot wait to get back and see them all,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana

Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana
Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo
Billie Eilish's world tour tickets to go on sale next week

Billie Eilish's world tour tickets to go on sale next week

Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death
Kim Kardashian unveils son Saint’s covid-19 diagnosis

Kim Kardashian unveils son Saint’s covid-19 diagnosis
Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship

Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship
Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'
Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'

Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'
Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online

Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online
Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge

Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge

Latest

view all