Monday May 24 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship heats up again years after their failed engagement

Monday May 24, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer were seen together in Miami. The former couple's latest outing came shortly after they reconnected in Los Angeles last week.

Lopez and Affleck are likely to make their romance public anytime soon as they ave been enjoying most of time together at different locations.

In new photos, shared by a media outlet, the 51-year-old Hustlers star can be seen with Ben Affleck, 48. The singer has a big smile on her face while the dashing actor appears behind her.

The ex-lovebirds were engaged in 2002 and worked together in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly been spending most of their time together since their Montana trip.

