Dua Lipa denounces 'ugly campaign' against her stance on Palestine

Dua Lipa lambasted a group who launched an 'ugly campaign' against the singing sensation over her stance on Israel-Palestine.



The pop star hit back at the organization which paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her anti-Semitic for her support of Palestinians.



The ad from the World Values Network refers to Lipa and models Bella and Gigi Hadid as "mega-influencers" who have "vilified the Jewish state" and "accused Israel of ethnic cleansing."

It also included a photo of three showbiz stars modeling red-carpet looks, with the caption: Meet the new Hamas influencer brigades.

The songstress took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to reject the 'false and appalling allegations' and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for.

She wrote: "The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods... I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism."



More than 250 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 40 women, and around 2000 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. Ten Israelis have also been killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Celebrities like Roger Waters, Zayn Malik, The Weeknd and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo have also voiced support for Palestine.

Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have also been outspoken in their support of Palestine, their father's homeland, during the Israeli offensive in Gaza.