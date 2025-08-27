 
Geo News

Tom Cruise 'insecure about body' as he pursues much younger Ana De Armas?

Insider dished new details about Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas's relationship

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 27, 2025

Photo: Tom Cruise obsessed with fitness as he pursues much younger Ana De Armas: Source
Photo: Tom Cruise obsessed with fitness as he pursues much younger Ana De Armas: Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly getting serious about his physique as he pursues much younger girlfriend Ana De Armas.

RadarOnline.com recently reported that the 61-year-old actor has been hitting the gym and fine-tuning his body. 

However, one area continues to frustrate him in the pursuit of the lovely actress.

"There's no denying Tom's in incredible shape for his age, but one area continues to give him grief – his moobs," an insider shared. 

"He's tried everything from diet to exercise, and nothing will get rid of the excess fat on his chest area," they added. 

For thsoe unversed, Cruise and De Armas, 37, were recently spotted holding hands during a Vermont getaway, where the Cuban-born actress owns a $7 million home with a pool and walking trails. 

While the Top Gun star looked muscular and vital, sources said that his otherwise fit frame was overshadowed by his prominent pecs.

"Tom wants to get the pesky problem fixed once and for all. Surgery seems to be his only option. There's lipo and excision – or a combo of both – to suck the fat out," the insider added.

De Armas, however, reportedly isn’t concerned about Cruise’s silhouette. 

"The only thing that's bugging him are his man boobs, but he intends to fix them – and soon," the insider concluded.

What started as a professional interest for a film project has turned personal, and Cruise is doing everything he can to impress the actress.

Paris Hilton breaks silence on ‘connection' to Karl Lagerfeld
Paris Hilton breaks silence on ‘connection' to Karl Lagerfeld
Taylor Swift predicted her own engagement years ago before meeting Travis Kelce video
Taylor Swift predicted her own engagement years ago before meeting Travis Kelce
Most liked Instagram post: Can Taylor Swift beat Lionel Messi's record?
Most liked Instagram post: Can Taylor Swift beat Lionel Messi's record?
Elizabeth Hurley heaps praise for ‘supportive' beau Billy Ray Cyrus
Elizabeth Hurley heaps praise for ‘supportive' beau Billy Ray Cyrus
Kate Winslet reveals why she directed son Joe Anders' film 'Goodbye June'
Kate Winslet reveals why she directed son Joe Anders' film 'Goodbye June'
Kim Kardashian believes Kanye West puts 'hex' on her
Kim Kardashian believes Kanye West puts 'hex' on her
Kelly Osbourne calls out Ozzy Osbourne hate: ‘disrespectful'
Kelly Osbourne calls out Ozzy Osbourne hate: ‘disrespectful'
Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' sounds like
Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' sounds like