Seth Meyers faces 'sick' attacks from known critic

Seth Meyers and his late-night show come under fire from a well-known critic

August 27, 2025

Donald Trump lobs insults at Seth Meyers on internet
Donald Trump lobs insults at Seth Meyers on internet

Seth Meyers is not a cog in the late-night shows' business machine; instead, he is arguably a key player in it.

However, as the decline of the genre goes, so does the perception; the NBC host found himself cornered by none other than the U.S. Donald Trump himself.

The 79-year-old's views about the hosts, who are critical of him, are well-known; however, he has recently ramped up his salvos against them.

The late-night comic was also one of them. Addressing the late-night comic, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers.” 

Seth Meyers faces sick attacks from known critic

He continued to lob insults at Seth, penning, “He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

Though it's not a rumour as last year Seth's hosting at Late Night was extended to 2028. However, The Wrap reported that the major late-night shows are facing a slump in viewership, which was topped by the shock of Stephen Colbert's cancellation of The Late Show.

