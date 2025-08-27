Kim Kardashian believes Kanye West puts 'hex' on her

Kanye West puts 'hex' on Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were a high-profile couple. Their marriage went through several highs and lows before ultimately ending in 2021.



But since her divorce, the Skims mogul is reportedly at pains to erase the alleged bad memories of her relationship with Ye from her mind.

"It gives her the shivers every time she sees him and triggers so many bad memories," a mole squealed, which was put up on a display when in a previous Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

Teary Kim said at the time, "It’s really confusing to me…so different to the person that I married, because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’d do anything to get that person back."

Not only this, but her dating life has also reportedly been affected, as a source explained that "she’s holding onto a lot of resentment and frustration because a lot of guys don’t want to be dating someone who was married to such an unhinged monster – they’ve told her so themselves."

This led the mother-of-four to believe, according to the insider, who spoke to Heatworld magazine, that "Kim feels like he put some type of hex on her and unless she finds the right tools to cope it’ll be the bane of her life that’ll keep dragging her down."

Given the past alleged emotional abuse, Kim is reportedly addressing the issue head-on. "Eventually, she hopes to nullify all those negative emotions and learn to shield herself from being affected by Kanye’s toxicity, past and present, but it’s an on-going challenge."

Kanye and Kim tied the knot in 2014, while the pair officially divorced in 2022.