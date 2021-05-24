Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 24 2021
Drake opens up about ‘self-conscious’ feelings in BBMA speech

Grammy award winning singer Drake recently took to the BBMA stage and wore his heart on his sleeve for acceptance speech.

The singer weighed in on his fears during the acceptance speech for his Artist of the Decade award.

He was also quoted saying, “Thank you very much.That video was really full of a lot of confidence and bravado, but you know the truth is, I'm really bad at taking compliments.”

“I'm really self-conscious about my music. Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better.”

“I rarely celebrate anything. For anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, that's really the answer: It's being so unsure how you're getting it done that you just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night.”

Drake also added that he “didn't write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took since “I don't quite understand it myself.”

“I just know that I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right.”

