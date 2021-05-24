Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 24 2021
Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very, very angry' after his cerebral palsy revelation

Monday May 24, 2021

Ashton Kutcher’s twin brother Michael Kutcher has made the revelation that he did not appreciate his brother’s move to share with the world that he has cerebral palsy.

Speaking on the Today Show, he admitted that he was “very, very angry”.

“I was very angry. Very angry,” he said.

He said that he did not appreciate the idea of him being "the face" of cerebral palsy.

“I remember speaking to him about it. I didn’t want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it.”

However, looking back Michael said that the 2003 revelation ended up helping him accept himself.

“Chris did me the biggest favor he’s ever done because he allowed me to be myself.”

