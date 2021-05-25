Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry recounts his ordeal for money?

Prince Harry does not seem to hold back as he has once again spoken out of the trauma he faced as a British royal in new docuseries ‘The Me You Can’t See’.

The Duke of Sussex, in his new Apple+ series with US TV host Oprah, opened up on his trauma he has faced as a British royal, starting with the horrific death of his mother Princess Diana.

The new Apple+ series, which he is co-producing with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, sees the duo along with several other celebrities where he discussed openly about mental health. 

Harry, who has admitted to a rift with his family, lays his emotions bare in the series with a few alarming and thought-provoking revelations.

Princess Diana’s death in 1997, when Prince Harry was just 12-years-old, has affected the young royal deeply as he tuned to alcohol and drugs to dull the pain. 

Robert Jobson - royal commentator - denounced the Duke of Sussex during a scathing rant on his "money-making" exercise.

 He told Royal Beat that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's agent have worked out that the Duke's attacks on the monarchy could be worth "millions of dollars". 

The Prince, who previously made serious allegations against royal family in Oprah interview , revealed in new series with the same host that he dealt with anxiety and panic attacks after the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana. 

Harry also told Winfrey that he started seeing a therapist four years ago to save his relationship with Meghan. From drinking to drugs: He made 7 revelations in his new docuseries.

