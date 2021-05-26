Kim Kardashian feels like 'failure' after not passing baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian’s journey on becoming a lawyer seems to have hit a bump on the road.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Skims star appeared disappointed as she shared with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian that she did not pass the baby bar exam.

The exam is required for her so that she can continue three more years of study.

"I did not pass the baby bar," she said looking visibly upset.

"If you do law school the way that I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," she explains in the clip. "After year one, you have to take the baby bar."

"This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar," she adds.

She shared how she spent "six weeks straight" studying but got a score of 474 instead of a 560, which is needed to pass.

"I am a failure," she says. "To not pass gets your spirits down. It makes you want to give up."

"I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless," Kourtney said of their late father Rob Kardashian who was a famous attorney.

"Just the fact that you're pursuing this."

The reality TV star expressed her dilemma over taking the baby bar the second time.

"I'm filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun — it's my 40th. I planned this whole trip and it's too late cancel," she says. "And if I fail again, it's like, what's the point?"