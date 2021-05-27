Angelina Jolie blasts judge as he rules in favour of Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt won long court battle against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie as a judge awarded him joint custody of his children with the actress.

The 46-year-old actress has reportedly criticised the judge's decision not to allow their children to testify in custody hearings.

The actress reportedly had not objected to joint custody but there were "other issues of concern."

Judge John Ouderkirk granted the 57-year-old actor more custody over the former couple's five minor children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Knox and Vivienne, 13.

The former couple's 19-year-old son Maddox is no longer part of the custody case.

The ruling was a "tentative decision" and Ms Jolie is continuing her legal fight, a source told the Page Six.

John Ouderkirk, the private judge hired by the former couple to oversee the case, made his thoughts clear in a lengthy recent ruling after months of witness testimony, including child services professionals who interviewed the Jolie-Pitt children and others who have been around the family.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made all efforts to win the battle. The trial lasted for several months and there were a large number of witnesses, experts and therapists.