Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially dating, source reveals

Former flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have seemingly made their relationship official, if reports are to be believed.



According to a report by Us Weekly, the two are very happy with each other and are officially in a relationship.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes. They are full-on dating and very happy together,” said the source to the portal.

“Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly. The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other,” they went on to say.

Earlier a source told Entertainment Tonight about the pair’s heated gym date: “They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets. It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together.”

“[They] looked like two people who are super comfortable and familiar with each other, who are also in the honeymoon phase and in love,” added the source.

“They were having a good time. Jennifer works out every day and it's part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her,” they said.