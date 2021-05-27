Ryan Reynolds is letting fans see his emotionally vulnerable side

Ryan Reynolds shed light on his mental health and his longstanding battle with anxiety

The usually chirpy Ryan Reynolds is letting fans see his more emotionally vulnerable side during the last days of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Taking to Instagram, the Deadpool actor shed light on his mental health and his longstanding battle with anxiety.

"One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip up. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety,” he wrote.

"I know I'm not alone, and most importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry, and over-everything, please know you're not alone,” he went on to say.

The actor also got messages of support from his fellow celebrities. Hugh Jackman dropped a comment saying: "Mate, your honesty is not only brave but I'm positive it will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!"

