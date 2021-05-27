Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 27 2021
'Friends' stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry are 'distant cousins: report

Thursday May 27, 2021

‘Friends’ stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry are ‘distant cousins: report

Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are one of Hollywood’s most beloved on-screen couples but a new genealogy study claims they might even be ‘distant cousins.’

The genealogy report was brought forward by CNN and it cites research done by genealogy website MyHeritage.

Roi Mandel, the head of research at MyHeritage recently spoke to the outlet about their findings and admitted that the results came back ironclad after exhaustive research, and in-depth analysis on birth and death certificates,

Mr Roi even claimed, “We went into this line very deeply, we checked every name. We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related.”

