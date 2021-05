Fans of "Kuruus:Osman" are paying tribute to Basmi Bey who died in the latest episode of the TV series.

Bamsi, a Turkish warrior and a close aide to Ertugrul and his son Osman, is played by Nurettin Sönmez.

Pakistani fans paid tribute to the Kayi warrior on Twitter as he died in a battle with Mango raiders in the latest episode which aired on Wednesday on a Turkish TV channel.