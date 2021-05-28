Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 28 2021
Kourtney Kardashian says enjoying free time of lockdown

Friday May 28, 2021

American reality television star Kourtney Kardashian said she was enjoying some relaxed time made available to her mainly owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 42-year-old reality star said this in a candid chit-chat with her TikTok friend Addison Rae while appearing on a new episode of a podcast.  

The 20-year-old highest-paid TikToker co-hosts the show with her mother Sheri Easterling. She teased the episode of Kourtney Kardashian on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"New episode of That Was Fun tomorrow with a very special guest," Addison Rae captioned the clip along with a heart emoji. 

In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian can be heard saying she is enjoying her time away from her busy schedule. "I've really been enjoying the time off. My days used to be booked. The whole day would be booked until dinnertime usually," she said.

"And so now I’m in charge of being responsible almost for like getting things done."

"Cause then I think I have like the day. I’m like: "Oh, I can make this phone call whenever," or: "I can do this." And then I’m with the kids and things come up," she added.

