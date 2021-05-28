Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 28 2021
Watch: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande's Save Your Tears performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Friday May 28, 2021

Powerhouse duo The Weeknd and Ariana Grande blew fans away with their remix performance of Save Your Tears at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The stellar duo teamed up to present a fiery performance as they crushed their verses with Grande's high note hitting on point.

Meanwhile The Weeknd, who's name is Abel Tesfaye, let the crowd in on the fun as he let them sing the chorus of the hit bop.

While their voices impressed so did their style as the Love Me Harder hitmakers dressed to the nines.

Tesfaye opted for a sleek trench coat look while Grande paid homage to her wedding dress as she wore a purple gown with a similar silhouette.

Check out their performance: 



