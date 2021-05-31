Prince Harry says ‘listening’ is the best way to support those with suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry opened up about mental health in his recent docuseries for Apple TV+.



The Duke of Sussex in a new episode titled, The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, spoke about a number of things related to mental health and how he coped with his own issues following the death of his mother Princess Diana.

"I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever, it is just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling,” he said.

In the latest episode, Harry spoke about his wife Meghan Markle’s struggles within the royal family and how he learned to give support to those suffering with suicidal thoughts.

"So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation because they don't feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you [want] to say is you're there. Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take,” he said.