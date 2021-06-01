Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
The Dead Pool director, veteran stunt double Wayne “Buddy” Van Horn passes away

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Director and famed stunt double Wayne “Buddy” Van Horn has passed away at the age of 92.

He began his stunt career as Clint Eastwood’s double in 1967 and worked with his production company Malpaso in more than 30 movies over 44 years.

Some of his notable works included films like High Plains Drifter (1973) and In the Line of Fire (1993).

Speaking about his time as Clint’s stunt double he said in 2011: "He's a pretty physical guy and likes to do his own stunts. Some of the things he does were pretty easy to get banged up."

"I've tried to talk him out of it sometimes, but not very successfully most of the time," Van Horn added. "He went and did 'em anyway, several of 'em. He's been banged up a few times."

The stuntman also directed three films with Clint which were Any Which Way You Can (1980) The Dead Pool (1988) and Pink Cadillac (1989).  

