Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares adorable snap with Vin Diesel

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker shared an adorable moment with Vin Diesel.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old shared a snap where she can be seen giving a loving hug to Vin while the actor’s daughter Hania embraced her father on his other side.

The black and white grainy photo was captioned: "family <3,"

It didn’t end that as the Fast and Furious star commented “All love, Always…” on the post.

This is not the first time the two have given support to each other publicly as they have been doing so since Paul’s tragic death from a car crash at age 40.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

The Dead Pool director, veteran stunt double Wayne “Buddy” Van Horn passes away

The Dead Pool director, veteran stunt double Wayne “Buddy” Van Horn passes away
Katy Perry admits to being 'hesitant' about motherhood before Daisy Dove

Katy Perry admits to being 'hesitant' about motherhood before Daisy Dove
see how Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spend Memorial Day

see how Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spend Memorial Day
Ben Affleck spends time with kids after romantic Jenifer Lopez getaway

Ben Affleck spends time with kids after romantic Jenifer Lopez getaway
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to tone down attacks on Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to tone down attacks on Royal Family: report

Mariah Carey defends tell-all memoir after brother sues her for defamation

Mariah Carey defends tell-all memoir after brother sues her for defamation
Dua Lipa fears alien invasion after seeing Elon Musk's satellites

Dua Lipa fears alien invasion after seeing Elon Musk's satellites

Alec Baldwin desperately wanted to land this role on The Sopranos

Alec Baldwin desperately wanted to land this role on The Sopranos
Kevin Spacey plays detective in new film as he returns to work

Kevin Spacey plays detective in new film as he returns to work
Eminem's 'Killer Remix' crosses 3.5 million views on YouTube

Eminem's 'Killer Remix' crosses 3.5 million views on YouTube

Ed Sheeran says Harry Styles rejected the role he played in 'Yesterday'

Ed Sheeran says Harry Styles rejected the role he played in 'Yesterday'
'Mare of Easttown': Kate Winslet reveals she stopped director from editing a scene

'Mare of Easttown': Kate Winslet reveals she stopped director from editing a scene

Latest

view all