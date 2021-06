Demi Lovato channels Elton John for ‘I’m Still Standing’ performance

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently channeled the inner Elton John aura deep within their soul to deliver a soulful performance of I’m Still Standing on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards stage.

Not only was the performance pure Elton John-esque, Demi also went the extra mile and copied the legendary star’s stage ensemble completely.



Check it out below: