Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's interaction on Instagram leaves fans in hysterics

Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are not slowing down when it comes to posting hilarious comments on each Instagram posts.

In their latest interaction on the social media platform, the Teenage Dream hit maker shared some snaps from her L’Officiel shoot where she looked undeniably stunning.

She captioned the carousel of photos "1,2,3 or 4? You tell me...".





However, the snaps clearly did not faze her man as he did not pick any favourites but instead commented: "Babe can I get a coffee this jet lags got me goooooood."

The comment was sure to leave fans in hysterics with some having equally funny comebacks.

"SWEAR I LOVE YOU TWO AND THESE COMMENTS," one fan commented.

"Shes busy serving lewks, sir. Get it yourself," another wrote.

A third follower commented: "get some coffee, but u gotta make it back to Katy ASAP. Look at her."