Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift urged to exit David O. Russell film over his allegedly abusive behavior

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Taylor Swift fans are urging her to give up the role in the untitled project of David O. Russell

American singer Taylor Swift recently bagged a role in David O. Russell’s upcoming film but her fans aren’t too happy.

Fans of the Lover crooner are urging her to give up the role in the untitled project owing to the director’s history of unpleasant behavior on set.

Social media users brought back at an old statement by Hollywood star George Clooney about working on a film with Russell being “the worst experience of his life.”

In an interview with Playboy in 2000, Clooney had said that the filmmaker would “yell at someone” on a daily basis, adding that the two even got engaged in a heated fight on the set of Three Kings.

“It was truly, without exception, the worst experience of my life,” he had said in the interview.

After news broke about Swift joining the cast, one fan wrote: "This interview with George Clooney where he recounts his experience working with David O. Russell is [expletive]. And people continue to work with Russell???"

One user shared a video of Russell yelling at Lily Tomlin on the set of I Heart Huckasbees in 2004, and wrote: "You sure about this film, bestie? @taylorswift13."

Swift was the latest addition in the star-studded film which has already roped in a number of big names, reported Collider.

The 31-year-old singer will be joining Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

The 11-time Grammy winner had recently made waves on the silver screens with the live-action adaption of the musical Cats.

More From Entertainment:

BTS unveil tropical remix for ‘Dynamite’

BTS unveil tropical remix for ‘Dynamite’
Hailey Bieber says she felt like a ‘bad person’ after being labelled a ‘fake Christian’

Hailey Bieber says she felt like a ‘bad person’ after being labelled a ‘fake Christian’
Demi Lovato says their childhood fame strained her ties with their parents

Demi Lovato says their childhood fame strained her ties with their parents
Angelina Jolie ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt after getting joint custody of kids

Angelina Jolie ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt after getting joint custody of kids

Buckingham Palace denies barring ethnic minorities from working for the Queen

Buckingham Palace denies barring ethnic minorities from working for the Queen
Brad Pitt’s priority is his children’s wellbeing amid court war with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s priority is his children’s wellbeing amid court war with Angelina Jolie
Ronald Reagan assailant is singing love songs on YouTube to woo Jodie Foster

Ronald Reagan assailant is singing love songs on YouTube to woo Jodie Foster
Demi Lovato berated for promoting diet culture ‘as long as it lines their pockets’

Demi Lovato berated for promoting diet culture ‘as long as it lines their pockets’
Lady Gaga again delays Chromatica Ball tour

Lady Gaga again delays Chromatica Ball tour
Kate Middleton can bring peace to the royals, claims Gary Goldsmith

Kate Middleton can bring peace to the royals, claims Gary Goldsmith
Game Of Thrones' The Mountain prepares for bout against British rival Eddie Hall

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain prepares for bout against British rival Eddie Hall
Jodie Foster to be guest of honour at Cannes

Jodie Foster to be guest of honour at Cannes

Latest

view all