Burak Özçivit, who plays Osman Bey, in the hit Turkish series "Kurulus: Osman" won an award for the best actor on Wednesday.

"Quality Magazine" awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the television and magazine world.

"Kurulus: Osman" Second season also won the best series award at the ceremony held last night.

The historical TV series tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.