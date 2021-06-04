Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Garner enjoys solo walk as romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez heats up

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Jennifer Garner enjoyed a solo stroll in her neighbourhood of Santa Monica on Wednesday as her ex-husband Ben Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez.

The charming actress seemed chirpy and smiled as she chatted on the phone while strutting along in a trendy bucket hat. She was without her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who she shares with ex Ben.

The '13 Going On 30' star was looking gorgeous in white top and black trousers during her walk. She apparently shunned Ben's renewed relationship with Lopez as she was all smiles during her appearance in the town. 

The 47-year-old  actor was married to Jennifer Garner for more than a decade when they announced their split in 2015. Things have been turbulent over the years but they appear to be amicably co-parenting their children.

Weeks after ending her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo was pictured boarding a private jet with Ben as they headed on a weekend getaway for two. Since then, the pair 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have spent time together at a property in Miami, Florida and showing PDA on a dinner date. Most recently, the dashing actor was pictured leaving J.Lo’s house with a cheeky smile on his face after reportedly spending the night.

