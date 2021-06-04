Seth Meyers recalls awkward encounter with Beyonce

American comedian-television host Seth Meyers has recently shared the details of his encounter with pop singer Beyoncé during the celeb-packed SNL soiree in 2015.

The 47-year-old comedian revealed his awkward meeting with the pop titan during his virtual guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday. He said he got a little awkward while trying to break into a conversation with Beyonce at Saturday Night Live's 40th-anniversary party in 2015.

"I remember my wife [Alexi Ashe] and I were weaving through the crowd, right as Prince was onstage. And it's very strange. You never think of, like, famous people going, 'excuse me, excuse me,'" Meyers recalled.

"It was so densely packed and I was doing the ‘excuse me,' and my face came this close to Beyoncé. Our eyes met and I just was like, ‘Pretty cool party, right?' And she said, 'Yeah.' And we just kept going. Like, the momentum took us away."



Later, Seth Meyers reached his wife and narrated to her what had just happened. "My wife said, 'Wow, you really killed that interaction,'" he said jokingly.

"She's like, 'You better leave your ringer on. ‘Cause you're probably gonna get a call from Beyoncé!' It went pretty good."