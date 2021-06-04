Blake Lively set to star on Reddit novella 'We Used To Live Here'

Actress Blake Lively is set to star in yet another thriller for Netflix called We Used To Live Here.

According to Deadline, the Gossip Girl alum is being roped in for the role which is based on a novella posted on Reddit.

In addition to acting, the star will also be wearing the hat of producer via her B for Effort production company.

The movie follows the story of a homeowner’s chilling experience after she lets a family come in her house when it is disclosed that they previously lived at the same house.

The story continues as per the outlet: "Things get progressively weirder as a snowstorm strands the visitors [and] they just won’t leave. The homeowner can’t get rid of them, and winds up sorry she ever opened the door as events progress."

The original story was shared on Reddit as a part of its No Sleep feature, which is "a place for redditors to share their scary personal experiences."