Vanessa Bryant calls out Nike for leaking Gianna inspired shoe release

Vanessa Bryant recently called out Nike for leaking pictures of her upcoming Gianna inspired shoe collaboration for charity.

The widow shared a long post highlighting the situation and captioned it with a plea that read, “In the 2nd photo, it appears someone already has Gigi’s MAMBACITA shoe in their possession. If someone can share how they have these shoes in their possession, that would be great because my daughters and I don’t have any of Gigi’s MAMBACITA shoes.”

The post itself explained the initial design leak and admitted the alleged MAMBACITA shoes were supposed donate all proceeds to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports foundation.

Check it out below:



