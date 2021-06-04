Indian court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla

An Indian court has rejected a plea filed by Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla against 5G network technology.

According to the local media, the plea was struck down by the Delhi High Court stating that it was defective and filed for gaining media publicity.

A single bench of the court noted that Chawla had circulated the web link of the hearing on social media and said that it appears the suit was filed to garner publicity.

Reports said that a fine of Rs 2 million was also imposed on the actress as well as other plaintiffs for "abusing the process of law and wasting the court’s time."

According to the reports, the verdict said, “Plaintiffs abused process of law. Costs of Rs 20 lakh is imposed on plaintiffs. It appears suit was for publicity. Juhi Chawla circulated link of the hearing on social media,”



