Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle told 'downright lies' in Oprah interview

Piers Mogran has launched fresh attacks on Meghan Markle in his latest interview with Australian show 60 Minutes.



In a teaser released before the show, the former "Good Morning Britain" host lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex as he accused her of telling "downright lies" in her interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

In a video clip, the TV presenter is seen commenting on Meghan's claim that she and Prince Harry got married secretly days before their wedding in Windsor Castle.

"They were downright lies," he says , adding, "That would make Archbishop of Canterbury a criminal"

The anchor lost his job after his on-screen attacks on Meghan Markle days after the royal couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey went on air in March this year.