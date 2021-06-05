 
Saturday Jun 05 2021
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Aiman Khan misses her late father in month of his birthday

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan is missing her late father Mubeen Khan during his birthday month.

Sharing sweet photos of her parents in her Instagram Story, the Mann Mayal actress wrote, “It’s your birthday month, you’re not here with us Baba I miss you my jan.”

Earlier, Aiman’s mother posted the same photo and paid a rich tribute to her husband with emotional note.

She said "Sari kushyan mila kr dekhi Tere jane ka ghum zyada hy..”

Commenting on the post, Aiman Khan said, “Baba my love, we’re incomplete without you.”

