UK's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce birth of daughter

Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, whom she and her husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.



Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance.

The birth follows a tumultuous year for the couple, who have stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States to live more independent lives.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Their press secretary said both mother and baby were doing well and were back at home.

Meghan and Harry have rarely been out of the media spotlight since they gave an explosive interview to US chat show host Oprah Winfrey in February, accusing one unnamed royal of making a racist remark and ignoring her pleas for help when she felt suicidal.

Their first child, Archie, was born in 2019.