Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

How Angelina Jolie rang in her 46th birthday surrounded by her children

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Hollywood’s leading star Angelina Jolie rang in her 46th birthday on Friday accompanied by her six children.

The Oscar winner was given a surprise celebration by her children as she marked her 46th birthday at Los Angeles restaurant TAO.

A source spoke to PEOPLE and said: "They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out.”

The actor shares her six children—Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12—with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Earlier this year on Mother’s Day, Jolie had let fans in on her bond with her children during an interview with Extra.

"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something,” she said.

"It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry. They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry … 'Oh, there she goes!'" she added. 

